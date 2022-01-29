In this week’s Forever Home we head to the Rutland County Humane Society to meet a dog named Goose. He loves walks, hikes, and playing with tennis balls.

Goose has been at the shelter since April. He was dropped off in the middle of the night in the parking lot with another friend of his. He needed ACL surgery, and the shelter made sure he got it. Goose also spent some time in foster care. He needs to go to a home without small animals and with no other dog.

“He loves his attention, he loves his food,” Amelia Stamp, shelter manager said. “He is totally motivated by the tennis ball he will play fetch all day. He likes just being around people.”

The perfect home for Goose would be a quiet family that has older kids.

If you are interested in Goose, contact the Rutland County Humane Society.