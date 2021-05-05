Forever Home: Meet Indigo, Periwinkle and Orchid!

In this week’s Forever Home, we head to the Addison County Humane Society, where three independent cats are looking for their forever home.

Indigo, Periwinkle and Orchid are all one year old. They landed at Homeward Bound from a farm. They can go home together or separately. All three enjoy treats, food and toys. They like getting pets from humans, but they don’t like to be picked up. They are used to the outdoors because that is where they came from, so they would need a home where they can explore.

“So their perfect home really would be in a working cat position, where they can go in and out as they please,” Feline Coordinator Heather Ballard said. “They need to know where the food source is, know that they do have humans and people they can interact with, but they also can still be independent.”

All three cats are outgoing and shy at times, but are overall very affectionate.