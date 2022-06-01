In this week’s Forever Home, we head to Addison County Humane Society, Homeward Bound to meet a dog named Irish. Irish is a 2-year-old terrier mix who has been waiting patiently to find a family.

Irish arrived at Homeward Bound on November 6. Despite his awesome qualities he has only had two meet and greets! He loves his tennis balls! They are his favorite and they don’t last long. Irish is patient, play motivated, and mostly house-trained.

He is on a fish food diet for his skin. He could do well with kids 8 and older and could possibly live with a confident indoor or outdoor cat. If you think you could be the match Irish has been waiting for, please contact the adoption center at Homeward Bound.