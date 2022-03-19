In this week’s Forever Home Local 44’s Dana Casullo heads to the Central Vermont Humane Society in East Montpelier, to introduce us to an eight-year-old dog named Jasper. He does have some long-term medical care needs that will require the right home to provide and care for him for the rest of his life.

Jasper is a sweet dog who came to the humane society from the Humane Society of Tulsa due to a large surrender case there. He was very obese when he arrived, but has since lost the excess weight, and is much more energetic now! He loves exercise and fun activities, but needs exercise in small increments, and is looking for an adopter who can be committed to keeping this small guy active and slim.

Stairs are a problem for him, so he either needs to live somewhere without stairs, or with someone willing to carry him up and down stairs. He also struggles on slippery floors, so needs areas with safe traction.

Please call the Adoption Center at 802-476-3811, or email info@centralvermonthumane.org to schedule a time to talk with an adoption counselor about Jasper, and determine if you should meet him.