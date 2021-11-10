Forever Home: Meet Jazz!

In this week’s Forever Home we head to the Franklin County Animal Rescue to meet a two-year-old lab-mix who is looking for a home with lots of space to run and play.

Her name is Jazz. She came to the shelter when the owner could no longer care for her.

“They weren’t able to give her the time she needed, they made the decision to rehome her,” Rory Merrick, shelter manager said.

She has been at the shelter for six weeks.

“She is a great dog, but doesn’t do well with other animals,” Merrick said. “Jazz is a very happy little dog. She is always excited to be around people and is the center of attention. She always wants to know where you are going.”

Jazz has a lot of energy. The perfect home for her would be with a young family.

“She loves kids and she loves to be outside,” Merrick said. “Any active young family with a big yard.”

Jazz is still learning her basic manners and needs a consistent routine.

If you are interested in Jazz contact the Franklin County Animal Rescue.