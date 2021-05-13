Forever Home: Meet Kronk!

In this week’s Forever Home, we head back Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society to meet a dog named Kronk. He is a dude at heart. He loves to play in mud and ride in cars.

Kronk is a year-old American Bully.

“He has been with us for little over a month now, he came to us by way of Central Vermont Humane Society, he’s a great dog,” Animal Care Specialist Jonah Dibbs said.

Kronk loves the outdoors, and he should go on a walk at least once a day.

“Really he’s just into basic dude stuff,” Dibbs said. “He loves to go for rides in my truck with me, hangout outside, play in the mud. He would be the perfect dog to hangout in a shop or garage.”

Kronk has a lot of energy and would do well in a single household.

“He doesn’t do well with other dogs, cats or kids, so he would really like to be the only animal in the household,” Dibbs said.

Dibbs provided tips for when you are on a walk with Kronk.

“Redirection training is what we are working on with him right now,” Dibbs said. “So if he sees another dog and starts barking, we will call his name and give him treats and redirect him away from that.”

Kronk still has a lot of love to give.

“He loves toys,” Dibbs said. “Here at the shelter, he will take all of his toys and carry them outside and just lay down with them all. Which is kind of a pain for us because we have to clean them up, but it’s cute. I think if you got to know him you would see how sweet he is.”