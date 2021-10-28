Forever Home: Meet Lemington!

In this week’s Forever Home we meet a cat named Lemington. Lemington came to the Central Vermont Humane Society in East Montpelier when her owner passed away. She lost her person. Now she is looking for another one.

“This is Lemington,” Jen Delaney, animal care director said. “She is a very sweet girl looking for her next adventure in life.”

Lemington has been at the humane society for a few months. She is three years old and is a little bashful at first. She likes to settle in on her own terms and get familiar with her environment and people around her.

She does like to be where you are and see where you are and what you are doing. The perfect home for her would be a laid-back home.

“She does not want an active household,” Delaney said. “Maybe one where people come and go, maybe more of a library setting. Someone who likes to read books and do puzzles, not too active for her.”

She would do well with kids if they know how to be respectful with cats. She isn’t a cat who loves to be picked up so older kids would be a better fit.

If you are interested in Lemington contact the Central Vermont Humane Society.