Forever Home: Meet Lucy!

In this week’s Forever Home we head to the Chittenden County Humane Society where Local 44’s Dana Casullo introduces us to a dog named Lucy.

Lucy is four years old. She is all about hanging out with her friends, whether that’s playing in the backyard or snuggling up on the couch.

“She definitely is a people dog,” Erin Alamed, Director of Volunteer and Community Outreach said. “The perfect home would be with anybody that is home a lot more than normal. As far as having an eight hour work day, is the family that we are looking for.”

The perfect home for Lucy would be a young family.

“She gets along great with kids, so if there is a family out there with some young kids she would get along with them,” Alamed said.

Lucy came to the the Humane Society because she wasn’t getting along with one of the dogs in her previous home. Alamed said Lucy is dog selective.

“I think it is all about the intro,” Alamed said. “If you do have a dog at home and you’re interested in adding another dog to your family, we will do a dog intro.”

Lucy loves going on walks and hikes. If you would like to give Lucy a loving home contact the Chittenden County Humane Society.