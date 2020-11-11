Forever Home: Meet marvelous Marilyn!

In this week’s Forever Home, Beth Jones takes us to the North Country Animal League where we meet a stunning senior dog with movie star good looks. Marilyn Monroe’s got nothing on this sweet girl, except for a matching name. Meet the North Country Animal League’s very own cover girl, Marilyn.

Nicknamed Mae by her friends at NCAL, this 9-year-old Hollywood starlet is sure to attract legions of adoring fans with her megawatt smile and sparkling personality. She loves people, toys, playtime, and snuggles.

Pet Adoption Center Manager Tasha Baker says Marilyn was surrendered by her second owner, who got her from a friend. She said that first home was not a good place for Marilyn, as she was overbred there. The shelter also said they suspect Marilyn was mistreated, as she is currently shy around strange men. But her new owners can easily overcome that challenge with patience and love.

“One of the best ways to really help Marilyn feel comfortable with the men in her life, they should be the primary food giver. Meals, treats, and things like that. That is the best way to bond with her, we’ve found. Any high-value toys that she loves, having that set aside for playtime with the man in her life would be another good way to win her over…positive reinforcement is going to go a long way with this girl,” Baker said.

Cats and small animals are a no-go for this lovely lady but dog siblings may be ok, though she can be selective so a meet and greet or two with resident canine siblings is a must. She loves kids of all ages but owners should still be vigilant.

“Making sure that kids are respectful of her space. Not climbing all over her. She is getting older so there is the potential for arthritis to start setting in. Typical older dog stuff,” Baker said.

After two false starts, the hope is the third time’s the charm for this leading lady.

“A home that is really just going to love on her, shower her with toys and affection is really going to go a long way with her. She really is just looking for her person that she can relax with, play, and spend the rest of her life with.”

You can fill out an application online with the North Country Animal League and then make an appointment to meet Marilyn if you’re approved. Try not to be too star-struck.