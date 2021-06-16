Forever Home: Meet Miguel!

In this week’s Forever Home, we head to the Addison County Humane Society, where Local 22’s Dana Casullo introduces us to one senior cat who is looking for his forever home.

Miguel is one chatty cat. He’s been at Homeward Bound for over two months.

“Miguel is a really big talker, he loves to talk and chat, as you can hear,” Rachael Carter, animal care specialist said.

He is a night owl and would love a family who likes to stay up later with him.

“The perfect home would be someone that likes to stay up and play some video games,” Carter said. “Or just watch tv later into the night, and he doesn’t like to get up super in the morning.”

Miguel is a 12-year-old senior guy. He watches as folks come in and out and pick younger cats then him.

“I have heard of cats living in their twenties, there is no guarantee every cat is different,” Carter said.

He would do well in a home with other cat friends or as a solo cat.

“One of his favorite things is definitely food,” Carter said. “He does like a lot of food and treats, and he also loves Big Mama.”

Miguel’s best friend at the shelter is Big Mama, another cat at the shelter looking for a home.

Miguel has shown that he would really enjoy being able venture outdoors after he is acclimated to his new home.

“He also really likes to basque out in the sun, so either a catio like we have here or a base on the window where he can lay down to basque in the sun,” Carter said. “He is not an outdoor cat.”

If you are interested in Miguel, contact the Addison County Humane Society.