Forever Home: Meet Mindy!

In this week’s Forever Home we head over to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, where Dana Casullo introduces us to a cat that came all the way from Florida. Now this affectionate lady is looking for the purfect home.

Mindy is two years old. She was adopted at the Human Society and recently brought back because she wasn’t loving the dog and the small child in the home. She is very affectionate and does well with other cats.

“She is definitely affectionate and playful and very resilient,” Director of Volunteer and Community Outreach Erin Alamed said.

Mindy loves her treats and her catnip.

“I would say most cats do like toys, but usually when they are more settled in their home they get more comfortable to play with toys,” Alamed said.

She would make a great lap cat for a home with older children and would be the perfect movie partner for someone who likes to watch Netflix.

“A home that you know, even a young couple that is getting their first cat, she would be a great first cat,” Alamed said.

Mindy can’t wait to find her Forever Home.

“I would say anybody that is looking for a nice cat companion, this is definitely your cat,” Alamed said.