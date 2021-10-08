Forever Home: Meet Olive & Munchie!

In this week’s Forever Home we head to Homeward Bound in Middlebury, where a litter of seven puppies just arrived. But we will introduce you to two of them, Olive and Munchie.

Olive and Munchie are four-year-old mixed puppies that came to the humane society from a rough situation, by a man that could no longer take care of them.

“When they came to us they had very bad mange all over their bodies, hence why they are hairless,” Jahnu Gibbs, animal care specialist said. “It ate away all of their hair. They are now in recovery and doing great. Their hair is starting to come back.”

They do not have to go home together. They are both very playful puppies.

“They need a home with someone that understands what they are getting with a puppy,”

Gibbs said. “There will be potty accidents in the house and they need a lot of time and attention.”

The perfect family for them would be anyone with time and commitment for a puppy. They are both perfectly healthy and their hair will continue to grow.