Forever Home: Meet Pandora!

In this week’s Forever Home, Dana Casullo takes us to the Kitty Korner Café in Downtown Barre.

You can find coffee and lots and lots of cats looking for a home. The owner Alexis Dexter said working through the pandemic has been a struggle.

“When we first opened not a lot of people were leaving their houses,” Dexter said. “It was a little more hit or miss, as to how many people we would have in the door, but as far as the adoptions went, it’s been fantastic.”

All adoptions are done at the Kitty Korner Café. They recently received a transport of 24 cats that came from South Carolina.

“A lot of the cats come from kill shelters down south, either foster homes that take them out of kill shelters to keep them from being euthanized or overwhelmed shelters that are really just trying to get cats someplace safe,” Dexter said.

One cat that is on the hunt for her forever home is Pandora. She had a rough start to her life.

“She came from South Carolina, where they had found her in a carrier under a bunch of trash in a dumpster,” Dexter said. “She’s an absolutely beautiful cat, she’s got some minor trauma to her, which makes her not like other cats, we’re trying to find her a home where she’s the only one.”

Pandora is a nine years old long haired cat. She would do well in a quiet home with someone that has lots of time to spend with her.

“She is like a little queen,” Dexter said. “She likes a nice warm bed, a nice window to kind of sit in, and she’ll come to you for attention when she wants it, and when she’s done she says nope.”

Even if you aren’t looking to adopt a cat, you can still stop in for a visit or just to grab a cup of coffee.

“It’s good for the kitties, they get to be socialized and meet lots of different people, lots of different age groups,” Dexter said. “It helps us figure out their personalities as far as when they do get adopted who is going to be the best fit for them.”