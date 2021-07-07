Forever Home: Meet Pipi & Boba!

In this week’s Forever Home, we head to the North Country Animal League in Morrisville, to meet a few furry friends looking for their home.

Pipi and Boba are 9-week-old sisters that came from a rescue in Florida.

“They were dealing with a case with over 1,000 kittens, so we tried to offer up some of our space,” Emily Peterson, Adoptions Manager, North Country Animal League said. “We ended up taking 17 cats in total, some of which have found their homes.”

Pipi and Boba are friendly ladies. They love affection and playing together.

“I think a home that would allow them a space to play,” Peterson said. “And also provide the affection and the cuddles that we all love with our kittens. I think they could do great with kids.”

If you are interested in Pipi and Boba, contact the North Country Animal League. There are also more than 10 other kittens at the North Country Animal League looking for a home.