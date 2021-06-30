Forever Home: Meet Rae!

In this week’s Forever Home we head to Franklin County Animal Rescue to meet a shy dog named Rae. Rae gets nervous in new situations, but loves people and just wants to cuddle.

“She was surrendered with her son Vader, who is also still here,” Rory Merrick, Shelter Manager, Franklin County Animal Rescue said. ”The owner had to pass them on to the brother, but it was too much to have them in the home.”

Rae did come in with some skin issues, but the shelter has taken care of them.

“She is a sharpay and pitbull mix so she still has some skin issues, but besides that she is a happy go lucky girl,” Merrick said. “She loves her belly rubs.”

Rae is three-years-old and will need periodic baths, and might need special food down the road.

“She is definitely a nervous dog and she is really shy in new situations,” Merrick said. “It takes a little while for her to warm up and really come out of her shell. Physical touch helps.”

The perfect home for Rae would be one with older children or no children in the home. She would prefer to be the only pet in the home. Rae is not a fan of other dogs.

If you are interested in Rae contact Franklin County Animal Rescue.