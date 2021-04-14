Forever Home: Meet Sadie!

In this week’s Forever Home we head back to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, where Dana Casullo introduces us to an eight-year-old cat named Sadie. She is an independent full-figured lady, who is on the shy side. She loves to relax and would be perfect for someone who likes to watch movies on their couch.

Sadie came to the Humane Society because her owners could no longer care for her.

“She is very independent, and she is on the shyer side, but I think she can be a great little snuggle bug on the couch for sure,” Director of Volunteer and Community Outreach Erin Alamed said.

The perfect home for her would be with a young couple or a family with older children.

“So definitely we want some family that is very patient with her, who will give her that time to adjust to a new setting and that new home for sure,” Alamed said.

Sadie is eight years old but still has many lives to live.

“It’s really sad to see these older ladies and gentleman coming into our shelter, obviously we want to find them homes quickly because they do get more stressed in this environment in the shelter,” Alamed said.

When older cats get stressed they can experience issues with their bladder and gut.

“So that can tend to come out in litter box issues, crystals, it can be very painful,” Alamed said. “They can break with a URI, which is a simple cold for cats, but when you get older and you get those things, it can be a little more alarming and a little bit more challenging.”

Sadie doesn’t have any experience with other cats, dogs or children. She also might need to lose a few pounds.

“She does like treats, and she can be playful with toys, but again she is pretty independent and she entertains herself for sure,” Alamed said.

Sadie found her Forever Home this morning!