Forever Home: Meet Shadow!

In this week’s Forever Home we head to the Humane Society of Chittenden County where Local 22’s Dana Casullo introduces us to a cat named Shadow. He is a big boy, but as they say, he is just more to love.

A big cat with an even bigger personality. Meet a six year old shadow. He was adopted this morning!

“He is definitely more on the independent side, I would say, he is a character,” Director of Volunteer and Community Outreach Erin Alamed said. “He is a loafer and he definitely lays in very interesting positions when left to his own devices in his room. So he has his own private room here at the humane society which is nice.”

He has his own room at the humane society because he can only eat his prescription food.

“He is on this diet because he did get blocked, and he wasn’t able to urinate which is really really painful especially for male cats,” Alamed said. “So he did have to get a surgery at Burlington Emergency and Veterinary Specialists”

Shadow loves toys and interacting with people.

“He gets very upset when people leave his room.” Alamed said. “He sits by the door and meows to get people back, he is a very lovable cat.”

Shadow has done well with other cats, dogs and small children. Alamed said the key is to give him a slow introduction to his new surroundings.

“A lot of these cats have these urinary tract issues that can be brought on by stress,” Alamed said. “So any cat that is being introduced to a new thing, a new person, a new animal, new environment it should be introduced in a slow way.”

Shadow will have to be on a prescription diet for the rest of his life. It is a bit of an expense for someone to take on but it will help him in the long run.

“I really hope that someone who sees him and thinks he would be a great for him that the prescription diet won’t get in the way too much,” Alamed said. “Although we know it is a reality of an extra expense for someone but again it’s not that astronomically expensive and investing in him is definitely worth it.”