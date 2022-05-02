In this week’s Forever Home Local 44’s Dana Casullo heads to the Central Vermont Humane Society in East Montpelier to meet a five year old pup named Sugar. Sugar came to the humane society when her family lost their housing, and they had nowhere to go that could include Sugar.

Sugar previously lived with children, and did well with them, but can sometimes get jumpy, so very small kids may not appreciate that. Sugar has not lived with other animals, and has been selective about other dogs she has met, so she would prefer to be the only animal in the home.

She is energetic and active, and would love a family who will share an active life with her and she also loves her snuggle time.

She adores humans, but is scared by loud male voices, so she’d really like a home filled with calm, loving energy.

If you are interested in Sugar, contact the Central Vermont Humane Society.