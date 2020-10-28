Forever Home: Meet sweet Stormy!

In this week’s Forever Home we head to the North Country Animal League to meet a captivating kitten who’s had a rough start but has a lot of love to give and life to live. She’s petite and super sweet. Meet 8-month-old Stormy.

“She’s got a whole amazing life ahead of her. She came to NCAL earlier this month after having been moved around quite a bit. Her previous owners had to move and they couldn’t take her with them. So she was staying with a friend who unfortunately couldn’t care for her any longer. So now she’s here at NCAL waiting for her forever home,” Lusana Masrur, development and communications manager.

Stormy was a shy girl when she first landed at NCAL but the clouds have cleared for her, and it’s nothing but blue skies ahead for this little love, as she’s now become a social butterfly and staff favorite. However, because the people who surrendered Stormy only had her for a short time, the shelter doesn’t have many details when it comes to her past. So it’s unknown whether she has lived with other cats, dogs, or kids.

“Just based on what we’ve seen, I think it’s going to be a matter of her being introduced to all the two-legged and four-legged members of the family appropriately. And our staff will work with our future adopters and guide them in the right direction,” Masrur said.

Patience is always key when bringing a new furry family member into your home. So expect a period of adjustment, but with her resilient personality, it may not be long before Stormy starts showing you who she really is.

If you’d like to see just how much there is to love about Stormy, you can meet her at the North Country Animal League. All adoptions are by appointment for approved adopters. If you’d like to apply, click here.