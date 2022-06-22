In this week’s Forever Home we head to the Addison County Humane Society Homeward Bound where Local 44’s Dana Casullo introduces us to a lot of tiny furry friends.

There are over twenty kittens looking for a home at Homeward Bound.

A lot of them come from their Spay the Mom program, which is where they spay the mom and get her up to date on the vaccines and everything and then return her to the family. The humane society keeps the offspring and gets them up to date and adopts them out to families.

Kittens are a lifelong commitment, they can live anywhere from 16-20 years. They have a lot of energy and are always looking for things to scratch on and play with. Kittens need a diet that is not fishy like beef or chicken. All of the kittens at the humane society are litter box trained.