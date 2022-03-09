In this week’s Forever Home we head to the Humane Society of Chittenden County to meet a bunny that will bounce right into your heart. His name is Thumper.

This friendly little guy has a couple true pleasures in life: chewing on boxes, climbing on boxes, climbing inside of boxes, tossing small boxes around his pen…he’s got a passion for cardboard and he’s not afraid to show it!

He is a very curious fellow. He would do well in a home with younger children, but anyone that could give him time would be great.

If you are interested in Thumper contact the Humane Society of Chittenden County.