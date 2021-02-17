Forever Home: Meet Twinkle & Seven

In this week’s Forever Home we head over to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, where Dana Casullo introduces us to a cat duo. They were surrendered together when their owner no longer could care for them, but the bond between these two cats can’t be broke.

Twinkle and Seven must be adopted together. They are both very shy. Twinkle comes out more when he sees his treats.

“They love treats, they definitely love catnip, they love their wand toy,” Director of Volunteer and Community Outreach Erin Alamed said.

They are males, neutered, and both are about three years old. The perfect home for them would be one that is quiet, like a smaller family with older kids.

“So keeping in mind whoever does adopt them, they will have to take a little bit of extra time to give them their space and introduce the house extra slowly to them,” Alamed said.

Alamed said they do well around other cats. Routine is important for them and they need a patient home.

“Giving their food at the same time everyday, spending some time with them, 15 minutes just sitting in the room with them, next to whenever they are hiding just to say I’m here I am not going to grab you, I am not going to force you to come out,” Alamed said.

They have their own room at the Humane Society, but Alamed said it’s hard to see a cat flourish here.

“There’s a lot of different people going by in and out caring for them it is rather noisy even though the room door is shut,” Alamed said.

Even though they have the entire room to themselves, they stick together like glue.

“They love to play together, they love to eat treats together, they groom each other, they hang out together, they are a very bonded sweet pair that we would love to find a new home for,” Alamed said.

If you’re interested in the Domestic Shorthairs, you can visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County’s website. You must call the shelter ahead of time to schedule an appointment to visit.