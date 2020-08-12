Forever Home: Pupdate on King!!

Last week we introduced you to 10 month-old King, a neglected pup who landed at Rutland County Humane Society after a really rough start. He came in with a terrible skin infection and heartworm. He was also in need of a major surgery to repair an old fracture that had healed wrong, as well as a bad elbow. We are happy to report that King came through his surgery like a champ and is doing well!! He has a long road to recovery of him and will be up for adoption in mid-October.

The shelter has also made great progress with their fundraising efforts toward the $8500 bill for King’s care. If you’d like to donate towards King’s care, you can click here!