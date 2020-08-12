Forever Home: Pupdate on King!!

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Last week we introduced you to 10 month-old King, a neglected pup who landed at Rutland County Humane Society after a really rough start. He came in with a terrible skin infection and heartworm. He was also in need of a major surgery to repair an old fracture that had healed wrong, as well as a bad elbow. We are happy to report that King came through his surgery like a champ and is doing well!! He has a long road to recovery of him and will be up for adoption in mid-October.

The shelter has also made great progress with their fundraising efforts toward the $8500 bill for King’s care. If you’d like to donate towards King’s care, you can click here!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog