Former CityPlace developer “very near” to taking charge of Burlington project again

The former developer of the long-delayed CityPlace project in downtown Burlington will apparently be in charge of it again in the near future. In a statement included below, Don Sinex and three Burlington-area business partners wrote that they have a binding agreement to buy back control of the project from Chicago-based real estate firm Brookfield Properties.

Dave Farrington, one of Sinex’s partners, provided the statement via email. He said on Sunday that the purchase agreement is “very near” to closing, but he was unable to comment on the sale price.

Sinex’s group wrote that it expects to file a new plan for CityPlace with the Burlington Development Review Board by mid-September. According to their statement, the project will be limited to a height of ten stories and will no longer include a new hotel.

For the last two years, CityPlace has been nothing more than a gigantic hole in the ground. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger recently threatened to sue Brookfield Properties after learning that the company wanted to back out. In January, representatives for Brookfield said they hadn’t secured any financing for the project yet.