A former Derby man is at Southern State Correctional in Springfield without bail after pleading not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his daughter, according to the Caledonian-Record.

Jason Roberts, 44, now lives in Maryville, Tennessee. He was arrested there in early April and has been extradited back to Vermont. Jason Roberts was previously convicted of aggravated domestic assault for shaking his infant daughter, Destiny Roberts, in 2001.

Destiny’s name was legally changed to Madison Simoneau following an adoption. In July 2016, Madison died at the age of 15. Vermont State Police say her death was a result of complications of the injuries she suffered from being shaken as a baby.