Brattleboro, VT – Carleena Graham, a former employee of “World Learning,” a Brattleboro-based non-profit organization, has pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Graham in late May, and she now faces a potential prison sentence for the felony charge.

World Learning, founded in 1932, specializes in offering study abroad programs for college students. As a non-profit organization, it relies on substantial federal funding from U.S. agencies. However, Graham stands accused of embezzling nearly half a million dollars for personal use while serving as the Vice President of Human Resources.

Prosecutors allege that Graham misused her position by using the company’s credit card for personal expenses. They claim that she took advantage of her connections with third-party organizations in Washington, D.C., utilizing them to carry out fraudulent activities. By ordering goods and services through these organizations, Graham allegedly made payments using the company card. To cover her tracks, she is said to have created counterfeit invoices, giving the appearance that World Learning had received legitimate goods.

Graham’s defense attorney, Christina Nolan, asserts that “this is a woman who fully accepts responsibility for the crime she committed. She feels terribly about it. She’s remorseful about it. She was tearful in the court room because she is remorseful. And she is in a way that’s fairy unusual in a fraud case… I’ve never seen a woman pay so much money back ahead in advance of pleading guilty. her client fully accepts responsibility for the crime she committed”.

Acting Special Agent Eric Del Valle emphasized the importance of vigilance when allocating grant money to recipients. In a press release on the US Attorney District of Vermont’s Website, he stated, “This case highlights the need for continued vigilance to ensure that grant funds are used appropriately and do not fall victim to theft, embezzlement, fraud, or misuse.”

In a statement sent to us, Carol Jenkins, the CEO of World Learning, says, “We believe the plea speaks for itself. We look forward to putting this incident behind us as we focus on our critical work to create a more sustainable, peaceful, and just world.”

Carleena Graham’s sentencing is scheduled for January, during which she may face a prison term ranging from two and a half to three years.