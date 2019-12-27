Former federal prosecutor to lead Vermont prison investigation

A former top federal prosecutor in Vermont has been chosen to lead an investigation into conditions at the state’s women’s prison in South Burlington and other prisons in the state.

Tristram Coffin, an attorney with Downs Rachlin Martin, was U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont from 2009 to 2014. Agency of Human Services Secretary Michael Smith announced Friday that Coffin, his legal team and a corrections expert, will investigate reports of sexual misconduct and drug use at Chittenden regional Corrections Facility. Smith has said he wants the investigation to be comepleted within three months.

Also on Friday, Smith announced that Jim Baker, a former head of the Vermont State Police, will serve as interim commissioner of the Vermont Corrections Department.

Former Commissioner Mike Touchette resigned a week before Christmas in the wake of a news report that alleges more than a dozen officers at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility engaged in drug use and sexual assault at the prison.