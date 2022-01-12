Montpelier, VT — Vermont is recognizing it’s three former female Lieutenant Governors inside the State House.

Portraits of Consuelo Bailey, who was not only the first woman in Vermont but the first woman in the nation to become Lt. Governor, Madeleine Kunin, and Barbara Snelling will be displayed as a way to honor and inspire Vermont’s women.

Vermont’s 4th female Lt. Governor Molly Gray spearheaded the project and unveiled the photographs this morning. She was joined by State House curator David Sheets and Senator Diane Snelling, the daughter of former Lt. Governor Barbara Snelling.

“It’s a strong belief of mine that if you can’t see it, you can’t be it. Or, more positively, if you can see it, you can be it,” said Lt. Governor Gray. “So part of my hope today and having them add to these exhibits is that they give the next generation, they give women a sense that participation is possible, that government is accessible, and can represent all of us.”