Former Governor Peter Shumlin Campaigns for Biden in NH

Former Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin was in New Hampshire on Sunday, continuing to campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden. In Claremont, he spoke with members of Joe Bidens presidential campaign team.

Shumlin provided words of encouragement to canvassers and listened to their stories, all while getting them prepared for a very competitive primary election. The non-partisan political website, ‘Five-Thirty-Eight’, has Biden in second place among Democrats in New Hampshire right now.

“I’m really excited about his candidacy,” said Shumlin. “Number one, he beats Trump, we gotta do that. Second, I think he’ll unite the country. He’s [got] extraordinary empathy and compassion. He leads from the heart and he gets things done. And we need right now, more than ever, a president who can pull diverse people together and get results.”

To be exact, ‘Five-Thirty-Eight’ shows Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leading Biden by five points, with Pete Buttegig and Elizabeth Warren placing third and fourth.

You may remember, Shumlin repeatedly criticized Sanders in a recent interview with ‘Politico’.

New Hampshire voters head to the polls in just over two weeks, on Tuesday, February 11th.