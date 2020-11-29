Former high-ranking VTANG member pleads guilty in child pornography case

A Shelburne man who was once a high-ranking member of the Vermont Air National Guard will avoid a federal child pornography trial by pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

According to the Times Argus, it’s Scott Brochu, 48. A retired major, Brochu was formerly the Air Guard’s logistics readiness officer. He was arrested in May of 2019 for possessing and transporting child pornography, both of which are felonies.

Brochu was scheduled to go to trial on those charges next week, but he’s agreed to plead guilty in state court instead to a misdemeanor child pornography charge. He has been released on conditions pending sentencing, a date for which has not yet been scheduled.

Among other things, the terms of Brochu’s plea agreement call for a suspended sentence of six to 12 months, two years of probation and registering for Vermont’s sex offender list.