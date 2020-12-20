Former Jay Peak employee who embezzled more than $125,000 avoids prison time

A former Jay Peak employee who embezzled more than $125,000 from the ski resort won’t spend a day in prison, according to the Caledonian-Record.

Sara Ovitt, 39, of Enosburg Falls has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Burlington to three years of federal supervision. The sentence allows her to stay home to care for her ailing husband and her two daughters.

Ovitt pleaded guilty in August to federal wire fraud. Prosecutors accused her of diverting Jay Peak customer refunds to her own personal accounts and falsifying financial records to cover her tracks. She worked for Jay Peak from 2014 until May of 2019.