The former Montpelier man charged in connection with the death of Boston mob boss James ‘Whitey’ Bulger is due in federal court in Florida on Monday, according to the Times Argus.

Sean McKinnon, 36, now of Ocala, Florida, is scheduled to have a detention hearing. He’s accused of acting as a lookout inside a federal prison in West Virginia while two other men beat Bulger to death on the day before Halloween in 2018.

McKinnon is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and making false statements to a federal agent. He was just released from prison last month after pleading guilty in 2015 to stealing guns from a weapons dealer in Barre.