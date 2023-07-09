A former New Hampshire House of Representatives Minority Leader has resigned from his seat, according to New Hampshire Public Radio.

David Cote of Nashua was elected to the House as a Democrat 21 times, beginning in 1982 and ending last year. He was never sworn in for the term that ended last month because of chronic health conditions. Cote served as House Minority Leader for most of last year, from March through December.

Two years ago, he joined a federal lawsuit backed by House Democrats. The lawsuit claimed a requirement for ill lawmakers to attend House sessions in person during the COVID-19 pandemic violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The case has stalled in the courts and has not been resolved. All House members were required to cast votes in person during the most recent legislative session.