Former Plattsburgh rec center reopens under new ownership

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – After being closed for more than a year, the former City of Plattsburgh Rec Center reopened on Thursday as a second location for the Plattsburgh YMCA.

Volunteers had spent the past few weeks getting the building ready, and after a ribbon-cutting ceremony, it was already getting some use Thursday afternoon.

It’ll be a hotspot for pickleball, basketball and other activities, and it even has an indoor driving range.

CEO Justin Ihne said the most important aspect of the facility is the sense of community it brings for everyone, from kids to seniors.

“We’re really about community, and that’s always been what the Y is about, so to be able to give this back to the folks that were shut out because it was forced to close down, it’s just a great feeling and people are really responding to it,” Ihne said.

Anyone with a membership has access to both Plattsburgh facilities. The ‘Y’ took over after several months of negotiations with the city, which had previously operated the rec center.