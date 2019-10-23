Former Rutland mayor releases statement on family deaths

RUTLAND, Vt. – Former Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras thanked family, friends, and police in his first public statement following the deaths of his son and nephew earlier this month. In it, Louras indicates drugs may have played a role.

Christopher Louras, 33 was shot by police after a shootout October 8. Authorities say the younger Louras fired a gun at the Rutland Police Department building before leading police on a chase.

Later that day, the body of Christopher’s cousin, Nicholas, age 34, was found off Lake Dunmore Road in Salisbury. Police are considering his death a homicide, but have not provided further details.

Below is the full statement from the Louras family:

Responding to an outpouring of kindness, understanding, and support from the greater-Rutland community following the tragic deaths of Nicholas R. Louras and Christopher G. Louras, the Louras family today extended its heartfelt thanks to friends, community members, and police.

“We feel thankful and blessed with good friends and a strong community, which is more evident than ever. We are eternally grateful for the love and compassion people have shown, from friends and neighbors, and from members of the Rutland City Police Department,” the family said.

The family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to support the Mentor Connector’s work with children whose families are affected by violence and addiction.

“It is our hope that those who wish to help will support the Mentor Connector’s work, especially with families touched by the opioid crisis,” the family said. “Our family was filled with love and opportunity, and it did not stop the curse of drugs and its heartbreaking impact. No one is immune. Through support of the Mentor Connector, we hope to help others who might otherwise face similar threats.”

Donations to the Mentor Connector in Nicholas’ and Christopher’s names may be sent to The Mentor Connector, 110 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT 05701.