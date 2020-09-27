Former Shelburne & Hinesburg town official arrested in Massachusetts

Joe Colangelo, former Shelburne town manager and Hinesburg town administrator, is charged with domestic assault and battery in Massachusetts.

A former local government administrator in Vermont, now living in Massachusetts, has been arrested in that state. According to the Shelburne News, Joe Colangelo is charged with domestic assault and battery in Hanover, Massachusetts, where he serves as the town manager.

Colangelo has pleaded not guilty; the town selectboard has placed him on administrative leave, with pay. Criminal proceedings are pending. The alleged incident is said to have happened in late August.

Before moving to Hanover, Massachusetts in the spring of 2018, Colangelo worked for several different Vermont towns. He was Middlebury’s assistant town manager, Hinesburg’s town administrator and then Shelburne’s town manager, serving for several years in each position.