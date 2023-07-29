A former South Burlington man will spend a year and eight months in prison for making violent threats against three people in Vermont’s criminal justice system.

The Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office says Joshua Puma, 36, threatened to kill both a judge and a defense lawyer. He also threatened to sexually assault a prosecutor. The names of his targets were not listed in his indictment.

Between July of 2021 and January of last year, Puma called a Vermont Department of Corrections reporting line hundreds of times. He made the threats during three of those calls and pleaded guilty to three counts of threats transmitted in interstate commerce.

A report from the Times Argus at the time of Puma’s federal indictment showed that in 2019, while Puma was in court as part of an unrelated case, he punched his own defense attorney in the face and pleaded guilty to assault.