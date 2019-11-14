Former St. Albans cop faces misdemeanor charge for punching handcuffed woman

A former St. Albans police officer was arrested Thursday and faces misdemeanor charges for punching a woman in the face while she was handcuffed and seated in a station holding room.

Police body-cam video appears to show then-Sgt. Jason Lawton punching Amy Connelly, 35, of Highgate, then throwing her headfirst to the floor. Lawton, who was with the department for seven years, was fired in July after an internal investigation found that he used excessive force following Connelly’s arrest at Shooters Bar on Kingman Street on March 14.

MORE: St. Albans police officer fired after excessive use of force investigation

Body-cam footage appears to show St Albans police officer Jason Lawton punching a suspect.

Lawton will be charged with simple assault following an investigation by the Vermont State Police and an independent review by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and $1,000 in fines.

Two officers involved in the incident – Michael Ferguson and Zachary Koch – faced discipline as well. Ferguson resigned a day after the investigation started upon learning that he would likely be fired. He then applied for and was accepted for a position with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Depatrment.

Amy Connelly after her arrest in March.

Connelly’s lawyer said at the time that the punch by Lawton caused a “horrendous” injury to his client. Connelly had been taken into custody after she sllegedly got drunk, attempted to fight with customers and refused to leave the bar. The charges were later dismissed.