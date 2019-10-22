Former state Sen. Norm McAllister faces fourth sex crimes trial

Jury selection is underway in the fourth sex crimes trial for former state Sen. Norm McAllister, who was accused of setting up his tenant to have sex with an acquaintance to pay her electric bill.

McAllister was initially convicted, but he appealed and the Vermont Supreme Court granted him a new trial. The trial is expected to start on Wednesday.

Charges were dismissed against McAllister in a sexual assault trial involving a different accuser who lied. Another trial was declared a mistrial in April.

McAllister was suspended from the state Senate and later lost a re-election bid in the 2016 primary.

