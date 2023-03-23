A former Vermont State Police trooper appeared in a Burlington courtroom Thursday. He’s accused of stealing property from a secure storage room, and faces a laundry list of charges, including neglect of duty and false swearing.

44-year-old Giancarlo DiGenova pleaded not guilty to all twenty charges against him. The charges were delivered Monday, after DiGenova turned himself in to the Royalton Barracks following a three month investigation. He resigned from VPS in February.

Twenty counts in total, including making false statements, fraud, and petit and grand larceny. Former trooper DiGenova stands accused of stealing thousands of dollars of items from a storage room, including diamond earrings, a Rolex, and AirPods.

DiGenova was released on conditions. “There is a long road ahead to get to the bottom of everything that has been alleged against Mr. DiGenova,” says his defense attorney, Robert Kaplan.

The items disappeared in November. The investigation began in December, when DiGenova was placed on paid leave, then suspended.

State’s Attorney Sarah George says DiGenova betrayed the public’s trust. “Everybody deserves to be treated fairly through our system, everybody deserves compassion and mercy and understanding, and our expectation is that everybody is held accountable in a way that makes sense for every case,” says George. “Part of that is making sure that he’s not a law enforcement officer anymore, and unfortunately I think that trust is something we can’t get back,” she adds.

This case has led to changes inside the State Police. According to a statement from VSP Commander Col. Matthew Birmingham Monday, the department “made revisions where necessary,” assessed storage areas, and added surveillance cameras.

“When you are charging a law enforcement officer, I think it’s incredibly important that you feel confident in those charges, and aren’t just doing it to make a point, and making sure you have the evidence to support it. I worked really closely with law enforcement as this investigation was happening to make sure we had really strong cases we were bringing,” George says.

Kaplan says charges are simply accusations. “He [DiGenova] hopes that the public will keep an open mind about these allegations that have been made against him and wait until the final resolution of this case to form their judgment about what has occurred,” he says.

Col. Birmingham had no further comment following DiGenova’s plea, but assured in his Monday statement that no evidence in criminal cases was ever compromised. George says the state’s office has not found evidence that previous cases involving DiGenova were impacted.

DiGenova faces charges in Washington County and is due in court in Barre on April 6th.