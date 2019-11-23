Former UVM Provost up for top job at University Of North Dakota

A former provost at the University of Vermont is one of three finalists to be president at the University Of North Dakota.

David V. Rosowsky served as Provost and Senior Vice President of the University of Vermont from 2013 to 2019. He is currently a professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

The search committee interviewed six candidates in the past two weeks.

A search committee announced Friday that Dr. Rosowsky, Andrew Armacost and Laurie Stenberg-Nichols are scheduled for final interviews at the state Board of Higher Education meeting in Grand Forks on Dec. 3.

Armacost is a brigadier general and retired dean of faculty at Air Force Academy. Stenberg-Nichols is interim president at Black Hills State in South Dakota and former president at the University of Wyoming.

Former president Mark Kennedy resigned earlier this year to take over as president at the University of Colorado.