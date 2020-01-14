Former Vermont Rep. Kesha Ram launches state Senate bid

Former state Rep. Kesha Ram says she is running for a Vermont Senate seat in Chittenden County.

Ram represented Burlington in the Vermont House from 2009 to 2016. She ran an unsuccessful campaign for lieutenant governor in 2016. The Chittenden County Senate district is currently represented by Democrat Tim Ashe, who has announced he will run for lieutenant governor in 2020, and Democrats Philip Baruth, Michael Sirotkin, Virginia Lyons, Debbie Ingram and Progressive Christopher Pearson.

In a press release, Ram said she’ll run on a campaign to build and strengthen the economy for working families, reform the state’s justice system and “ensure that all Vermonters have a strong advocate in Montpelier.”

Ram said she has been endorsed by Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George and Rep. Hal Colston of Winnoski. Ram’s campaign will be managed by Skyler Nash of the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance.