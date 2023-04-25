Officials announced that a former teacher in Vermont has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material, also known as child pornography.

According to court records, Chester Police Officers received reports concerning potential voyeurism occurring at 46-year-old Norman Merrill’s home, leading to a search that uncovered numerous electronic devices containing voyeuristic videos and photographs of children.

The images on the screen were derived from footage acquired by cameras that were installed in residential bathrooms, including Merrill’s residence, and also at the school where he used to work.

In addition to his prison sentence, Merrill must serve a ten-year term of supervised release, pay $3,750 in restitution, a $5,000 fine, and a $3,000 special assessment to be paid to the Child Pornography Victims Reserve Fund.

The case was investigated by the Chester Police Department, Vermont State Police, and the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations.