Fort For Sale: Buy a piece of American history

A fort in New York with a lot of history – some of it not so great, is for sale for about one million dollars.

Photo courtesy Private Islands, Inc.

Fort Montgomery, located on Rouses Point, has within its walls more than 200 years of history, with what stands today as the second fort to be built there. According to a CBC article, The fort was sold at public auction almost 100 years ago, and the land has traded hands since. the current owners, the Podd family, have listed the fort several times online, without much success.

Photo courtesy Private Islands, Inc.

In September 2008, the Preservation League of New York State listed Fort Montgomery as one of their “Seven to Save” properties, which in effect solidified the historical significance of Fort Montgomery, as well the need for serious preservation work to be done.

Photo courtesy Private Islands, Inc.

An entry on the site ‘Abandoned Spaces’ reveals during the fort’s dormant years, many locals made trips to the site, looting it of anything valuable. It says everything from windows, doors, stone, and lumber was stolen, mostly for building or renovating houses.

‘Fort Montgomery Island Estates’, as it is referred to on the listing, is an “eight-acre paradise with an additional 86 acres of deeded land underwater.” It also refers to the listing as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

If you’re interested in making use of a historical lakeside piece of property, you can make an inquiry here.