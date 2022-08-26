Newport, VT — A shooting Thursday in Newport led to the arrest of four people on multiple charges while police continue to search for a man they believe is connected to the incident.

At around 5:15 pm, the Newport Police received multiple calls of shots being fired into a three-family property on Third Street. No injuries have been reported.

Officers encountered three residents. Police say Jonathan Letourneau, 33, became aggressive and tried to impede officers. He was arrested and faces multiple charges.

Police took two other people, Kellie Peters, 34, and Justin Peters, 33, into custody. Kellie Peters faces a larceny charge, while is accused of aiding in the commission of a felony.

A fourth person, Gina Truszkowksi, 29, was arrested after deputies from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department stopped a car in North Troy. Newport Police say Truskowski is connected to the shooting and she is being charged with Accessory After the Fact.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting have not been released. Police are searching for a still searching for the man believed to be the shooter. They describe him as a black male of average build and height, curly black hair.

Police say he answers to the names Ty or Tyler. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newport Police Department at (802) 334-6733.