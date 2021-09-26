Four COVID-19 deaths, 210 new cases in our coverage area on Sunday

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Vermont reported four new coronavirus deaths on Sunday for a total of 310 since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Green Mountain State also had 187 new cases.

Chittenden County had 51 of the infections, while Orleans County had 30. There were 21 in Rutland County, 18 in Windsor County and ten in Orange County. Essex County, Washington County and Windham County each had nine. There were eight in Bennington County; Addison County and Caledonia County had six apiece. Franklin County had five, Lamoille County had three and Grand Isle County had two.

Out of more than 475,000 people that have taken nearly 2,100,000 total tests, there have been 33,031 cases and 28,211 people recovered. Nearly 450,000 Vermonters are fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had 23 new cases, making totals of 3,743 cases with 20 deaths and 3,497 patients that have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County, Essex County or anywhere in our New Hampshire coverage area.