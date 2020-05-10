Four new coronavirus cases in our region Saturday; no new deaths

Vermont health officials say there are no new deaths from the coronavirus since Friday. Fifty-three people have died. The Green Mountain State has two new patients, which makes 921 in all. The state is now officially keeping track of how many people have recovered; 744 people are feeling better.

New Hampshire is reporting ten new deaths, which makes 131 altogether. Six of the new deaths are in Rockingham County, with three in Hillsborough County and one in Rockingham County. The Granite State has 71 new positive cases, for a total of 3,011. None of the new patients are in either Grafton County or Sullivan County. More than 1,200 New Hampshire patients have recovered from the virus.

In New York’s North Country, the Clinton County Health Department has confirmed two new cases Saturday, which makes 78 patients. Four have died, while 63 people have recovered. Essex County has 49 patients — which means no new cases since Friday — while 32 people have recovered. Franklin County officials have not released any figures Saturday.