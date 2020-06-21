Four new coronavirus cases Saturday in our region

All four of the new COVID-19 patients reported in our region Saturday were in Vermont. Two of them were in Windham County, while Caledonia County and Chittenden County each had one. More than 80% of the Green Mountain State’s 1,147 patients have recovered from the coronavirus, but 56 Vermonters have died.

Our New Hampshire coverage area — Grafton County and Sullivan County — did not report any new cases. There were two new deaths elsewhere in the Granite State, pushing the statewide total to 339. More than 75% of New Hampshire’s 5,518 patients are now feeling better.

In New York, there were no updates available Saturday from any of the counties in our coverage area — Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County. The Clinton County Health Department, for one, has said their next case update will take place on Monday.