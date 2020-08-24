Four new COVID-19 cases on Sunday in our region

The Vermont Department of Health reported four new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,557. Three of the four new cases were in Chittenden County; the fourth was in Bennington County. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, while 1,371 have recovered. More than 120,000 tests have been performed in the Green Mountain State.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, neither Grafton County nor Sullivan County had any new infections. The two counties’ totals are 109 cases and 44 cases, respectively, with one death in each. The Granite State had 15 new cases for a total of 7,107 out of more than 196,000 tests. There were no new deaths anywhere in the state; 429 people in New Hampshire have died, while 6,405 patients have recovered.

In New York, public health experts in Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County did not have any new information available on Sunday.