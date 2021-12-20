The U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women is providing $2.66 million in federal grants to be shared by four Vermont organizations that offer programs that address sexual and domestic violence.

U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy said, “Domestic and sexual violence are complex problems which we need to address on multiple fronts, which these grants do. There is funding for law enforcement investigators, specialized prosecutors and training for judges, all of which is necessary, but there is also money to help survivors rebuild their lives. Perhaps most importantly, there is money to support youth who are impacted by sexual and intimate partner violence either because they witnessed it or they themselves have survived it.”

The breakdown of the four organizations and funding are:

Voices Against Violence/Laurie’s House – $650,000

Voices Against Violence will use the grant money to operate five transitional apartments for survivors of partner abuse, sexual violence and stalking in Franklin and Grand Isle counties. The grant will allow the apartments to operate for the next four years.

Vermont Center for Crime Victims Services – $1,238,679

The Center received two grants: a $823,126 Services, Training, Officers and Prosecution grant and a $415,553 Sexual Assault Services Program grant. The STOP grant will help fund prosecutors in handling domestic violence cases, investigators and training for judges. The grant will also support the creation of the Forensic Experiential Trauma Interview training center in Windsor County.

The Sexual Assault Services Program provides essential funding for two sexual violence programs, Mosaic in Barre and HOPE Works in Burlington.

Steps to End Domestic Violence – $499,945

A Child and Youth grant will be used to support young people exposed to domestic violence and teens experiencing dating violence and stalking.

The Vermont Network Against Sexual and Domestic Violence – $270,782

The grant will be used to support domestic and sexual violence programs across Vermont.

“Through the supports created by these grants, survivors of domestic and sexual violence have access to vitally important services and supports,” said the Network’s Executive Director Karen Tronsgard-Scott. “We are grateful for Senator Leahy’s leadership and his determination that all survivors have access to culturally appropriate, safe, and sustainable services.

In 2022 survivors will be able to access housing supports, legal representation, specialized assistance from the criminal justice system, and 24 hour crisis services through our state’s domestic and sexual violence services organizations. These 15 organizations served nearly 20,000 Vermonters in 2021, directly and through 24 hour hotlines. VAWA grants are key to the continued safety and well-being of survivors.”